North Jersey Gears Up for 15 St. Patrick’s Day Parades and Events This March 2025

DUBLIN, IRELAND - MARCH 17: A woman poses for a photo with a man in costume during the St. Patrick's Day parade on March 17, 2024 in Dublin, Ireland. This year's theme of the parade is Spréach, the Irish word for Spark, which is said to represent the unique essence of Ireland and its people. The parade starts at midday on Parnell Square North down then moves to O'Connell Street and crosses the River Liffey.

Streets across North Jersey will come alive with green and gold as towns get ready for 15 St. Patrick’s Day celebrations this March. The fun kicks off March 1, when Nutley and Hillsdale start the month-long celebration.

At 1 p.m., Franklin Avenue comes to life as the Nutley Irish American Association leads their yearly parade. That same evening, St. John The Baptist Church opens its doors in Hillsdale for a night filled with Celtic music, dancing, and Irish food. Tickets cost $45.

Shannon Rose locations in Ramsey and Clifton host family events March 8-9. Kids can move to bagpipe music while parents enjoy Irish beers.

Newton’s streets come alive with marchers from 11 to noon on March 8. The following day brings The Bantry Boys to River Edge Public Library, where folk music starts at 1 p.m.

Coogan Hall in New Milford throws a festive dinner dance March 9, 7-11 p.m. Early ticket buyers get $45 seats for a night of DJ Bobby’s music and hot plates of corned beef.

Grand Marshal Keith Wood leads off from Town Hall at noon on March 15, heading Morristown’s lively parade through downtown.

West Orange celebrates its parade on March 16.

Bergenfield celebrates its 43rd Bergen County parade on March 16. Marchers hit Washington Avenue at 2 p.m. Newark marks 90 years of Irish pride with its parade through the city.

The final celebration takes place on March 22 in Ringwood, where people gather on Skyline Drive at 1 p.m.

From bagpipes to floats, each town brings its own unique touch to these celebrations. The parades honor Irish heritage that runs deep in New Jersey’s communities.