New Jersey Has One of the Top Waterparks in America

Getty Images / timltv

The fun thing about New Jersey indoor waterparks is that you can have all the enjoyment of swimming and slipping and sliding no matter the weather outside. Even if it’s chilly outside or raining, you can feel like you’re in a tropical paradise in an indoor waterpark. Because of their weatherproof nature, indoor waterparks are popular in the northern states, but they can be a great thing even if you live in a warm climate. Now, one New Jersey waterpark has been named one of the best in America.

New Jersey Waterpark Named Tops in America

The Every Mom has put together a roster of the very best waterparks in America, stating that these spots are “where little kids and adults alike can jump, swim, sing, slide, and perhaps most importantly—tire themselves out—all in one space.”

No. 1 on the tally is Great Wolf Lodge at 1 Great Wolf Drive, Scotrun, in the Poconos, Pennsylvania. The Every Mom notes that, “The Poconos location boasts brand-new villas that are great for families and groups looking for a bit more space, privacy, and luxury,” adding that “they’re gorgeous” and that the private terraces are even custom-designed by Nate Berkus.

As for New Jersey, Island Waterpark at the Showboat Hotel at 801 Boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey, made the cut at No. 7. “This indoor tropical-themed water playspace boasts 11 waterslides, four restaurants, three bars, and the world’s largest arcade for endless fun for kids and adults alike,” The Every Mom notes of this special spot. It’s a true tropical paradise inside.

So, what are the origins of the waterpark? They’ve actually been around a long time. According to Geyser Falls, “As theme parks were on the rise in the in the 50’s and 60’s, an entrepreneur named George Millay opened the first Sea World in the United States in 1964 in San Diego. Intrigued by the initial designs of water slides, Millay went on to form the first official water park located in Orlando, Florida in the year 1977.”

Amusement Logic states that, “Wet ‘n Wild in Orlando, Florida, which opened in 1977, is often considered the first water park of its kind. These parks introduced attractions such as thrilling water slides and wave pools.”

