Hard Rock Atlantic City Hands Out $10 Million in Bonuses After Best Year Ever

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ - JULY 03: A placard is posted on a slot machine to promote social distancing at Hard Rock Casino after it reopened on July 3, 2020 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Atlantic City reopened eight of its nine casinos for business this week while limiting capacity to 25 percent following a nearly four-month shutdown in business due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following a record-breaking 2024, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City gave employees $10 million in bonuses. The extra money came after the casino saw huge gains in market share, hotel bookings, and gambling revenue.

“2024 was truly a banner year at Hard Rock Atlantic City, and our team members are the reason for our success” stated George Goldhoff, Hard Rock Atlantic City President to Town News. “Today’s Town Hall is a celebration of the hard work and dedication of our Hard Rock family and we thank them for their incredible efforts.”

Union and non-union workers alike received bonuses for the sixth year running. During packed Town Hall meetings, employees also had chances to win bonus cash prizes totaling $100,000.

The casino saw growth across all areas in 2024. They hit record numbers in business meetings, restaurants, entertainment, spa services, and hotel stays.

Home to a huge gaming area with 2,425 slot machines and 130 table games, this entertainment destination has provided jobs to thousands since opening in 2018.

Employees celebrated their bonus payments at special Town Hall events. These bonuses add to existing benefits and employee recognition programs.

The casino boosted local organizations last year by putting over $1 million back into the community. Local schools, hospitals, and city initiatives received funding from these efforts.

Recent improvements to gaming areas and hotel rooms helped drive profits up. The renovated conference spaces attracted more business clients, bringing in additional money.

The benefits reach well beyond the casino itself. For six years straight, nearby businesses have grown thanks to more visitors and increased spending in the area.

The casino continues to impress with its commitment to employee satisfaction and community involvement. Their creative programs and local initiatives have earned them industry awards.