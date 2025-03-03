Barstool Sports’ Portnoy Reviews New Jersey Pizza Places: Belgiovine’s, La Pizza

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 8: Founder and CEO of Barstool Sports Dave Portnoy is seen before the Loyola (Il) Ramblers and Florida Atlantic Owls game in the Barstool Sports Invitational at Wintrust Arena on November 8, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

In his latest “One Bite” pizza reviews, Dave Portnoy from Barstool Sports checked out two North Jersey spots. He gave Belgiovine’s Pizza a 7.4 and La Pizza of Roseland a 6.7.

At Belgiovine’s, he was drawn to their special tavern-style pizza. He seemed particularly impressed by their football-shaped bar pie and packed deli counter.

When it comes to New Jersey pizza places, DeLucia’s Brick Oven Pizza in Raritan tops his list with a 9.4 rating, with Brooklyn Square coming in second at 8.9.

His North Jersey visits got mixed results: Spinachio Pizza grabbed an 8.1, Wayne Ale House landed a 7.6, and Jojo’s Pizza picked up a 6.8. Two places really shined: Cafe Crevier in Denville with an 8.5 and Bunny’s Sports Bar in South Orange hitting 8.3.

When Portnoy shows up, the business usually explodes. Look at DeLucia’s: After he reviewed it, people were waiting in line down the street, and they ran out of food multiple times that week.

While at Belgiovine’s, he noticed local kids keeping their distance. He thought it was weird since kids usually get super excited when they see him.

When it comes to scoring, he looks for certain things. He loves a thin, crispy crust that holds up, what he calls “no flop,” that’s big on his list.

He also swung by Conte’s Pizza in Princeton and DeLorenzo’s Tomato Pies in Robbinsville. He noted that his recent reviews have been running shorter than before.

He pays attention to whether staff recognize him. He thinks pizza places might not try as hard when workers don’t know they’re being rated.