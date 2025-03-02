Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Oscars 2025: Winners List

Author Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter

Hollywood’s biggest night is here again with the 97th Annual Academy Awards. This year’s ceremony is as competitive as ever and has the potential for some upsets. Here’s the Oscars 2025 winners list.

(Winners list will be updated live during the broadcast ceremony.)

Best Picture
Anora – WINNER
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked

Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison – Anora – WINNER
Demi Moore – The Substance
Fernanda Torres – I’m Still Here

Best Actor
Adrien Brody – The Brutalist – WINNER
Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress
Monica Barbaro – A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande – Wicked
Felicity Jones – The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez – WINNER

Best Supporting Actor
Yura Borisov – Anora
Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain – WINNER
Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice

Best Director
Sean Baker – Anora – WINNER
Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
James Mangold – A Complete Unknown
Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

Best Original Screenplay
Anora – WINNER
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance

Best Adapted Screenplay
A Complete Unknown
Conclave – WINNER
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing

Best Cinematography
The Brutalist – WINNER
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu

Best Original Score
The Brutalist – WINNER
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot

Best Original Song
“El Mal” – Emilia Pérez – WINNER
“The Journey” – The Six Triple Eight
“Like a Bird” – Sing Sing
“Mi Camino” – Emilia Pérez
“Never Too Late” – Elton John: Never Too Late

Best Editing
Anora – WINNER
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked

Best Production Design
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked – WINNER

Best Costume Design
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked – WINNER

Best Makeup and Hairstyling
A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance – WINNER
Wicked

Best Sound
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two – WINNER
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot

Best Visual Effects
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two – WINNER
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked

Best International Feature
I’m Still Here (Brazil) – WINNER
The Girl with the Needle (Denmark)
Emilia Pérez (France)
The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)
Flow (Latvia)

Best Animated Feature
Flow – WINNER
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot

Best Animated Short
Beautiful Men
In the Shadow of the Cypress – WINNER
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!

Best Live-Action Short
A Lien
Anuja
I’m Not a Robot – WINNER
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Best Documentary Feature
Black Box Diaries
No Other Land – WINNER
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
Sugarcane

Best Documentary Short
Death By Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
The Only Girl in the Orchestra – WINNER

Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights

Get The MTR Rewind Newsletter Delivered To Your Inbox

Your connection to the music and entertainment news you want and, the community information you need, plus exclusive games and contests.

*
By clicking "Subscribe" I agree to the website's terms of Service and Privacy Policy. I understand I can unsubscribe at any time.
Author Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Category:
Tags:
,

More Entertainment

Load More