Pickleball Kingdom Opens First NJ Location, Plans 19 More Centers

The first New Jersey Pickleball Kingdom opened its doors in Hamilton on Feb. 16. This kicks off a big expansion plan that will spread throughout the state.

Located between Interstate 195 and the New Jersey Turnpike at 1100 Negron Dr., the huge indoor facility covers 40,500 square feet. With 14 courts under one roof, the location launches franchisee Samrat ‘Sam’ Sood’s plans for growth.

“I am thrilled to collaborate with Pickleball Kingdom Franchising to introduce a new era of pickleball facilities in New Jersey. Our vision is to provide pickleball players with the best of both worlds, outdoor pickleball excitement played indoors,” said Sood to PR Newswire.

Players can watch games from an upstairs viewing area or reserve private spaces for events. Modern features include instant replay screens. The facility offers snacks, equipment rentals, and food options.

Real estate company Denholtz added this sports center to its portfolio, noticing a growing demand for fitness spaces. Their spokesperson Kristine Hurlbut points to promising market trends for sports facilities.

New locations will match outdoor playing conditions with premium courts. Players won’t worry about weather, thanks to temperature control and specialized lighting.

As part of a chain with 350 locations across the country, these centers host everything from casual games to tournaments. Players can join leagues matching their skill levels.

These facilities will help build community through sports. Skilled instructors will help players from beginners to experts in organized lessons.

As the sport grows, new facilities are open in various locations, including Manahawkin.