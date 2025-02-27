Golden Nugget Atlantic City Brings Back Free Parking After 18-Month Paid Program

Atlantic City’s Golden Nugget dropped its $10 parking fee on Feb. 21, 2025. This return to free parking ends a program that began in August 2023.

Unlike other Atlantic City casinos, the Golden Nugget now offers free parking without requirements. Other nearby casinos still require loyalty cards or memberships for free parking.

The previous paid system used license plate cameras, with guests needing to scan QR codes or check in at the club desk. Certain groups like veterans, active military, hotel guests, and top-tier rewards members were always exempt from fees.

From 2017 to 2022, parking fees generated $115 million for Atlantic City casinos. Most casinos started charging to increase their revenue.

This change happens as casinos compete for customers. Before 2023, the Golden Nugget’s free parking policy attracted both locals and tourists.

“It was an important part of our business, and we’re glad to offer it again,” said Tom Pohlman, the casino’s general manager to cdcgaming.com. “Parking is now free all day, every day.” He would not discuss why the casino started charging for parking last summer.

Cameras still monitor cars in the lots, but drivers can now enter and exit freely without extra hassle.

The change applies to all parking areas, from regular self-parking to valet service. Workers have updated all equipment and signage to reflect this change.

This decision gives Atlantic City visitors more ways to avoid parking costs. Whether spending a few minutes or several hours at the waterfront casino, guests can keep their parking money.