Paul McCartney’s Iconic Photo Exhibition Tours Globally, Reflects on Beatles Era and Legacy

A new exhibition of Beatles man Paul McCartney’s photography is set to open at the Gagosian’s gallery in Beverly Hills, California, later this spring. The exhibit, which begins on April 25 through to June 21, 2025, showcases newly discovered photographs by the rock legend, including some previously unseen at the Gagosian.

On display will be 36 works comprising images shot by McCartney between December 1963 and February 1964, when the band was arguably at the peak of their career. The photographs, taken immediately before and during The Fab Four’s historic first U.S. tour, offer a unique perspective of Beatlemania through the eyes of someone who was right at the center of the action. When taken collectively, the photos also demonstrate McCartney’s natural ability as a photographer.

The collection features a mix of black-and-white and color images taken across several cities, including London, Liverpool, New York, Paris, Miami, and Washington DC. It includes self-portraits, candid pictures of McCartney’s bandmates, and breathtaking shots of crowds of fans greeting the band wherever they went. Some of the most compelling images capture dramatic scenes viewed through the windows of moving vehicles as the band was hurried from one appearance to the next.

McCartney has partnered with the Gagosian to produce small editions of the prints, each bearing his signature. Part of the proceeds from the exhibition will go towards recovery and rebuilding efforts in Southern California in the wake of the recent wildfires that have left the region devastated.

The exhibition is designed by New York City-based set and production designer Stefan Beckman. The acclaimed designer has previously worked with the Gagosian on exhibition designs for Avedon 100 at their New York gallery in 2023 and Jean-Michel Basquiat: Made on Market Street at the Beverly Hills gallery in 2024. This exhibition also coincides with the touring exhibition Paul McCartney Photographs, slated to open at San Francisco’s de Young Museum on March 1, 2025.