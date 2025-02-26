Billy Joel Making History (Again) This Summer

Billy Joel has a knack for setting and breaking records. Even after his legendary residency at Madison Square Garden, The Piano Man is still hitting milestones.

Joel has a number of tour dates lined up for 2025, including summer shows at Yankee Stadium, Metlife Stadium, Citi Field. According to Billboard, those three shows will make the iconic singer-songwriter the first artist to ever play all three major New York City-area stadiums in the same summer.

Joel told Billboard, “I’m looking forward to playing these iconic stadiums this summer – each holds personal significance to me. There’s nothing like the energy of the crowds in New York, and sharing a stage with my friends, Rod Stewart, Sting and Stevie Nicks, whose music always inspires me, is extremely rewarding.”

Joel’s 2025 tour dates kick off on March 15 at Rogers Centre in Toronto. A full list of tour dates is below.

Billy Joel – 2025 Tour Dates

March 15 – Toronto – Rogers Centre

March 29 – Detroit – Ford Field

April 11 – Syracuse, NY – JMA Wireless Dome

April 26 – Milwaukee – American Family Field

May 10 – Charlotte – Bank of America Stadium

May 23 – Salt Lake City – Rice-Eccles Stadium

June 7 – Edinburgh – Scottish Gas Murrayfield

June 21 – Liverpool – Anfield

July 5 – Pittsburgh – Acrisure Stadium

July 18 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium

August 8 – East Rutherford, NJ – Metlife Stadium

August 21 – Queens, NY – Citi Field

September 5 – Washington, D.C. – Nationals Park

September 20 – Cincinnati – Paycor Stadium

October 18 – New Orleans – Superdome

November 1 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

