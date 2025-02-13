Revamped James Gandolfini Service Area Reopens on Garden State Parkway, Enhancing Traveler Experience

NEW YORK - MARCH 07: Actor James Gandolfini attends the sixth season premiere of the HBO series "The Sopranos" at the Museum Of Modern Art, on March 7, 2006 in New York City.

The newly updated James Gandolfini Service Area in Montvale, New Jersey opened its doors to travelers this week. Crews finished a year of upgrades, part of a huge $250 million effort to modernize highway stops throughout the state.

Guests can now pick up food at Dunkin’, get a fresh pretzel at Auntie Anne’s, grab a hot dog at Nathan’s, or enjoy a Whopper at Burger King. The new Applegreen store offers everyday items, while a Sunoco gas station opens its pumps next week.

Named after the Emmy-winning “Sopranos” star who lived in Park Ridge, this rest stop is back in business after its October 2024 refresh. Drivers now use an improved Park & Ride area with updated bus schedules.

It’s just one stop among several Garden State Parkway locations honoring New Jersey Hall of Fame stars. The list includes big names like Jon Bon Jovi, Celia Cruz, Whitney Houston, baseball legend Larry Doby, author Judy Blume, news pioneer Connie Chung, and the legendary Frank Sinatra.

Each stop features Hard Rock Cafe-style displays filled with memorable items. Visitors can check out the interactive Wall of Fame and learn about state legends who’ve left their mark.

As Tony Soprano, Gandolfini’s incredible performance earned three Emmys, three SAG Awards, and a Golden Globe. That 2022 dedication ceremony recognized how he put New Jersey in the spotlight.

This upgrade covers both main highways – the Garden State Parkway and New Jersey Turnpike. New walls and modern technology breathe life into these aging stops while sharing stories about local heroes who’ve made the state proud.

Fall 2024 saw regular commuters return to their usual Park & Ride spot. Now, they have a rest stop that serves them better for both quick stops and longer breaks.