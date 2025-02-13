Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes: Details on Expanded ‘Live at the Greek’

In honor of its 25th anniversary, Jimmy Page and The Black Crowes are re-releasing an expanded edition of Live at the Greek.



Due out March 14, the expanded Live at the Greek will feature never before released tracks from the shows Page and the Crowes performed at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles back in 1999. Among the previously unreleased tracks are “No Speak No Slave” and “Bring It On Home,” both of which are available for streaming and download here. The video for “No Speak No Slave” is below.

Page said in a statement about the re-release, “I’m really looking forward to the soon to be available release of Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes material from concerts in 1999. The new mixes capture the collaboration of those historic encounters and provide the full explosive passion and exciting energy of those alchemical moments.”



Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson added in his own statement, “The new Live at the Greek box set brings the whole experience of our work with Jimmy into a vibrant, electric, mystical and powerful perspective. Hail, hail rock ‘n roll!”



The reissue of Live at the Greek is available for pre-order here and will be released in three formats:



–6 LP Box Set: 180-gram black vinyl with individual sleeves, a foldout poster, and a removable top box. The fully remixed and remastered show features 16 previously unreleased tracks.



–3-CD Set: Presented in a six-panel digipak with a foldout poster, offering the full remixed and remastered show.



–Double LP “Best Of” Edition: Features 15 remixed and remastered tracks, pressed on an exclusive electric smoke-colored vinyl, limited to 1,000 copies, and available exclusively on The Black Crowes’ official website.

Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes – Live at the Greek – Reissue Tracklisting

1. Celebration Day

2. Custard Pie

3. Sick Again

4. No Speak No Slave

5. Hard to Handle

6. The Wanton Song

7. Misty Mountain Hop

8. Hots On For Nowhere

9. What Is and What Should Never Be

10. Wiser Time

11. Mellow Down Easy

12. Woke Up This Morning (My Baby She Was Gone)

13. Ten Years Gone

14. In My Time of Dying

15. Your Time Is Gonna Come

16. Remedy

17. The Lemon Song

18. In The Light

19. Shake Your Moneymaker

20. Sloppy Drunk Blues

21. Shape of Things

22. Nobody’s Fault But Mine

23. Heartbreaker

24. Bring It On Home

25. She Talks To Angels

26. Oh Well

27. Band Intros

28. Hey, Hey, What Can I Do

29. You Shook Me

30. Out on the Tiles

31. Whole Lotta Love

32. Custard Pie (soundcheck)

33. You Shook Me (soundcheck)

34. The Lemon Song (soundcheck)

35. Ten Years Gone (soundcheck)

36. Jam (soundcheck)





