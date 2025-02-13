Firefighter Hailed as Hero for Saving Life After Ridgefield Car Crash

Firefighter protection gear, helmet, gloves on the bumper of the fire truck

While driving along Grand Avenue on February 4, 2025, Lt. Matthew Bonaguaro came across a two-car crash. The off-duty Ridgefield firefighter jumped into action when he spotted an unconscious man trapped inside one of the cars.

At 3:40 p.m., Bonaguaro worked alongside Police Officer Faith Karabiyik in a race against time. Together, they pulled the unconscious victim from the crushed vehicle.

When they checked, the man had no pulse. Immediately, they grabbed medical supplies from a nearby patrol car and began chest compressions, fighting to restart his heart until additional help arrived.

Battalion Chief Scott Russo plans to recognize the quick-thinking firefighter with a lifesaving award. “The actions displayed by Lieutenant Bonaguaro on this day epitomize the bravery and dedication that defines this department’s highest values,” said Russo to Daily Voice.

The fast rescue highlights the power of teamwork between local police and fire crews. Their joint efforts kept things under control until more help arrived.

This rescue adds another story to the fire department’s long 128-year history of community service. Since forming after the devastating Main Street Fire of 1895, they’ve always put lives first.

The department runs on four core values: duty preparation, integrity, compassion, and excellence. This recent rescue shows these aren’t just empty words.

Whether working or not, these first responders stay alert to help when needed. Their dedication to saving lives never stops.

This award will be another proud milestone for a department born from tragedy. Their commitment to helping others remains as strong as it was after the 1895 fire.