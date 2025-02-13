Billy Idol Reacts to His Rock Hall Nomination

Billy Idol is one of many first-time nominees for the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction class, and it’s an honor he says caught him by surprise.

Idol spoke to Billboard about his nomination and noted how he didn’t really think about being nominated, despite being eligible for induction since 2007. His reason for that is due to so many artists who have been eligible longer than him, like fellow first-time 2025 nominee Joe Cocker.

Idol noted of being nominated, “I think in some ways it’s a big thank-you to the fans, who really have stuck with you through thick and thin — sometimes more thin than thick … In some ways, if you’re in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, they are [too].”

During the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Idol participated in an all-star performance honoring Ozzy Osbourne, who was being inducted for his solo work. At that time, The Prince of Darkness told Rolling Stone that he thought Idol was “a rock icon” and added, “His music is timeless. Billy Idol should be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.”

As previously reported, the 2025 inductees will be announced in late April. This year’s induction ceremony will take place in Los Angeles. The exact date of the ceremony is currently unknown, but it will take place in the fall.

Including Idol, other 2025 Rock Hall nominees include Bad Company, The Black Crowes, Mariah Carey, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, Maná, Oasis, Outkast, Phish, Soundgarden, and The White Stripes.

Of this year’s 14 nominees, eight of them are on the ballot for the first time. Those artists are Bad Company, The Black Crowes, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Billy Idol, Maná, OutKast, and Phish.

Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights