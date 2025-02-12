Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Rock Hall 2025: Tons of Rock Nominees? Really?!

Author Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced its nominees for its 2025 class, and for the first time in seemingly forever, the Rock Hall noms are dominated by rock acts.

The 14 nominees are:

  • Bad Company 
  • The Black Crowes 
  • Mariah Carey 
  • Chubby Checker 
  • Joe Cocker 
  • Billy Idol 
  • Joy Division/New Order 
  • Cyndi Lauper 
  • Maná 
  • Oasis 
  • Outkast 
  • Phish 
  • Soundgarden 
  • The White Stripes 

The Rock Hall notes in a press release that eight of the 14 nominees are on the ballot for the first time. Those artists are Bad Company, The Black Crowes, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Billy Idol, Maná, OutKast, and Phish.

In a statement on the 2025 nominees, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation Chairman John Sykes said, “These remarkable Nominees have each created their own musical style and attitude impacting generations of music lovers and contributing to the ever-evolving sounds and continued growth of rock & roll.”

The 2025 inductees will be announced in late April. This year’s induction ceremony will take place in Los Angeles. The exact date of the ceremony is currently unknown, but it will take place in the fall.

Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights

