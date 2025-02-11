Poker Boom Transforms Atlantic City into Global Gaming Hotspot

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 13: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Jason Alexander (C) plays poker with WSOP VIP players during the World Series of Poker (WSOP) Free-To-Play App's poker tournament at Paris Las Vegas on July 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Casinos in Atlantic City now provide 50,000 jobs while generating two-thirds of tax revenue for the city, showing just how much gambling impacts the local economy. Leading the way is the Borgata Hotel, which attracts huge crowds through its signature tournaments. Players pack in for their “Almighty Stack” series, while Harrah’s hosts three weekly contests with $2,500 prizes.

The influx of tournament visitors has created a boom for local businesses. When poker events come to town, nearby hotels reach capacity, restaurants fill with customers, and entertainment venues see their earnings jump.

The city’s poker journey began in ’93 when Trump Taj Mahal opened its 50-table room. Soon after, Tropicana Casino joined the action by catering to high-rollers with upscale gaming areas.

Daily tournaments run around the clock at Golden Nugget’s poker room, highlighted by a monthly $10K event. Meanwhile, Bally’s World Series venue offers $2,500 prize pools twice per week.

The shift in player preferences paints an interesting picture. Where Seven-Card Stud once ruled, Texas Hold’em now dominates the tables.

Players eagerly fill seats across all locations. Through careful planning, the Borgata, Harrah’s, and Bally’s maintain their tournament schedules packed with regional talent.

To keep up with national rivals, casinos invest heavily in updating their poker rooms. These improvements, along with prestigious tournaments, help attract top players from around the country.

Local talent now competes successfully in global competitions. Their success has made Atlantic City a respected breeding ground for poker excellence.

When big poker events arrive, the entire community benefits. From crowded bars to lively entertainment spots, the economic benefits reach well beyond casino doors.