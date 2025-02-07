Record Store Day 2025: Classic Rock/Pop Titles to Check Out

Record Store Day 2025 is on April 12. For fans looking forward to hitting up their local record stores, the list of titles has been out for a while now, with additional titles added after the list was released.

As in recent years, releases are broken up into three different categories:

–RSD Exclusive: These titles are physically released only at indie record stores.

–RSD First: These titles are found first at indie record stores. However, they may be released to other retailers or websites at some point in the future

–RSD Limited Run/Regional Focus: These titles are either regionally based and sold at specific stores or are press runs 1000 and under, which means they may be harder to find at record stores around the country.

Without further ado, here is a list of titles we think you might want to add to your shopping list. The full titles list can be found at RecordStoreDay.com where you’ll also be able to find a list of participating stores.

Artist Title Format Release Type Quantity The B-52’s The B-52’s LP Picture Disc RSD Exclusive 3500 David Bowie Ready, Set, Go! (Live, Riverside Studios ’03) 2LP RSD Exclusive 6400 David Bowie Ready, Set, Go! (Live, Riverside Studios ’03) CD RSD Exclusive 3000 Elvis Costello Kings of America Live At The Royal Albert Hll 2LP RSD Exclusive 2000 The Cure The Head on the Door LP Picture Disc RSD Exclusive 8250 Dokken Beast From the East (Live) 2LP RSD Exclusive 1500 The Doors Strange Days 1967 – A Work in Progress LP RSD Exclusive 7500 Duran Duran Danse Macabre De Luxe (Bonus Tracks) LP RSD Exclusive 2700 Neil Finn Sessions At West 54th Street 2LP RSD Exclusive 2000 Fleetwood Mac Fleetwood Mac LP Picture Disc RSD Exclusive 6475 Peter Gabriel OVO 2LP RSD First 3000 Jerry Garcia Band Don’t Let Go: Orpheum Theatre, San Francisco – May 21, 1976 4LP RSD First 4000 David Gilmour Between Two Points 12″ Vinyl RSD Exclusive 4000 Grateful Dead On a Back Porch Vol 1 LP RSD Exclusive 400 Grateful Dead Beacon Theatre – New York, NY – 6/14/76 5LP RSD Exclusive 5500 George Harrison /Beck Be Here Now (RSD Song of the Year) 12″ single RSD Exclusive 3000 George Harrison All Things Must Pass 3LP RSD Exclusive 2300 Elton John Live from the Rainbow Theatre with Ray Cooper 2LP RSD First 5000 Judas Priest Live in Atlanta ’82 2LP RSD Exclusive 6400 The Killers & Bruce Springsteen Encore at the Garden 12″ Vinyl RSD First 5000 Geddy Lee The Lost Demos 12″ Single RSD Exclusive 3500 John & Yoko/Plastic Ono Band Power to the People – Live at the One-to-One Concert – -New York City, 1972 EP RSD Exclusive 3000 Joni Mitchell Live 1976 3LP RSD Exclusive 3600 Motley Crue Smokin’ in the Boys Room/Home Sweet Home Picture Single RSD Exclusive 2500 Motorhead The Lost Tapes, Vol. 6 (Live in Berlin 1992) 2LP RSD Exclusive Unknown Prince & The New Power Generation Live at Glam Slam 3LP RSD Exclusive 4000 Queen De Lane Lea Demos 12″ Vinyl RSD Exclusive 5000 Ramones Loco Live 2LP RSD Exclusive 6000 Lou Reed Metal Machine Music 2LP RSD Exclusive 2500 The Replacements Tim 2LP RSD Exclusive 6000 Keith Richards & The X-Pensive Winos Live 3.10.22 12″ Vinyl RSD Exclusive 1300 The Rolling Stones Out Of Our Heads (US) LP Picture Disc RSD First 6500 Todd Rundgren Initiation 2LP RSD Exclusive 3500 Todd Rundgren The Arena Tour Live 2LP RSD First 1000 Sly & The Family Stone The First Family: Live at Winchester Cathedral 1967 LP RSD First 3250 Soul Asylum After The Flood: Live From The Grand Forks Prom – June 28, 1997 2LP RSD Exclusive 3500 Starship We Built This City (Picture Disc) 12″ Picture Disc RSD Exclusive 5000 Dave Stewart Stewart Sings Dylan LP RSD First 1100 Sting Sting 3.0 Live 2LP RSD First 3000 Sweet Desolation Boulevard – 50th Anniversary (Live & Demos) LP RSD Exclusive 1900 T. Rex Bolan B-Sides 2LP RSD First 1200 Talking Heads Live on Tour 2LP RSD Exclusive 8000 Tesla Real 2 Reel Vol. 2 LP RSD Exclusive 2000 Thin Lizzy Jailbreak (Alternate Version) LP RSD Exclusive 6000 Passengers (U2 & Brian Eno) Original Soundtracks (30th Anniversary Edition) 2LP RSD First 3500 Wang Chung Everybody Have Fun Tonight 10″ Vinyl RSD Exclusive 1500 War Why Can’t We Be Friends (50th Anniversary Collector’s Edition) 3LP RSD Exclusive 2200 Roger Waters The Dark Side of the Moon Redux (Live) LP RSD First 2000 Ronnie Wood Live at Electric Ladyland LP RSD Exclusive 1800 Yes Live at the Rainbow – London, England 12/16/1972 3LP RSD Exclusive 3500 Warren Zevon Piano Fighter – The Giant Years 4LP RSD Exclusive 2250

