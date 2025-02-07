New Jersey’s Valentine Plunge Aims for $5.5M in ALS Support at 19th Annual Event

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 1: People participate in the 122nd annual Polar Bear Plunge in Coney Island on January 1, 2025 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The New Year's Day event expects over 4,000 swimmers this year, with the Coney Island Polar Bear Club being the oldest winter bathing club in the United States, dating back to 1903.

People will jump into the icy waters off Manasquan’s Main Beach next February 8th. At noon sharp, when the temperature hits 39 degrees, hundreds will take the plunge for the 19th year in a row. Since it began, this winter tradition has raised nearly $5 million for those battling ALS. Last year’s event pulled in $500,000, with every penny going to support the crucial work of the Joan Dancy and P.A.L.S. Foundation.

The foundation puts these funds to work, providing medical equipment, home care, and social opportunities to those affected by ALS. This devastating disease, which claimed baseball legend Lou Gehrig at just 37, remains without a cure today.

Back in 2005, Terry Magovern created this support network to honor his fiancée Joan Dancy after ALS took her life. When Terry died in 2007, his son Sean stepped up, carrying on the mission. Through direct support in local communities, the group works non-stop. Their team hosts essential support meetings and loans out needed equipment, helping make everyday life easier for affected families.

Thanks to these cold-water dips, the foundation keeps its commitment to families dealing with ALS. Under Sean Magovern’s leadership as President and Executive Director, their impact grows each year. Want to join in? Register on their website. What started as a small polar plunge has grown into a major fundraising event along the Jersey shore.