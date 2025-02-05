This Day in Rock History: February 5

With its long and storied history, it shouldn’t surprise you that February 5 has been a big day for rock music. With breakthrough hits popping up, cultural events taking place, new recordings and performances making waves, and changes and challenges shaping the industry, February 5 has played a part in rock music history. From Ringo Starr appearing for the first time with the Beatles to big-name performers appearing in Super Bowl halftime shows, you’ll be surprised by the rock music events from past February 5ths.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Are you familiar with any of these popular breakthrough hits and milestones in rock music that came out on February 5:

1966: Paula Clark took the industry by surprise, making it to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with her single “My Love.” The song stayed in the position for two weeks and made Clark the first British female to have two No. 1 hits in the U.S.

Paula Clark took the industry by surprise, making it to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with her single “My Love.” The song stayed in the position for two weeks and made Clark the first British female to have two No. 1 hits in the U.S. 1983: Toto makes it to No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart with their song “Africa.” Ironically, it displaced “Down Under” by Men at Work but would only hold the spot for a week before “Down Under” reemerged at No. 1.

Toto makes it to No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart with their song “Africa.” Ironically, it displaced “Down Under” by Men at Work but would only hold the spot for a week before “Down Under” reemerged at No. 1. 2023: Ozzy Osbourne took home two Grammys: Best Rock Album and Best Metal Performance for “Degradation Rules.”

Cultural Milestones

The culture of rock music was never the same after these milestones that happened on February 5:

1957: Arriving at Heathrow Airport in London, Bill Haley is the first American rock star to tour the city. He was greeted by around 4,000 fans thanks to his promoters hyping up the event.

Arriving at Heathrow Airport in London, Bill Haley is the first American rock star to tour the city. He was greeted by around 4,000 fans thanks to his promoters hyping up the event. 1965: Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses was born in Seattle, Washington.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These notable recordings and performances from this day in rock music history were monumental in shaping the industry:

1998: At the State Dinner for Prime Minister, Elton John and Stevie Wonder performed for then-President Bill Clinton and British Prime Minister Tony Blair. This event happened just weeks after Clinton was accused of misconduct by Monica Lewinsky.

At the State Dinner for Prime Minister, Elton John and Stevie Wonder performed for then-President Bill Clinton and British Prime Minister Tony Blair. This event happened just weeks after Clinton was accused of misconduct by Monica Lewinsky. 2006: During the halftime show at Super Bowl XL in Detroit, Michigan, the Rolling Stones performed three songs. They sang “Start Me Up,” Rough Justice,” and “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” for 89.9 million viewers.

Industry Changes and Challenges

People weren’t sure how these industry changes and challenges of February 5 would affect rock music when they occurred:

2007: A lawsuit between Apple Corps, a music label started and owned by the Beatles, and Apple Inc., a well-known computer brand, was settled. The two companies had settled lawsuits twice before over disputes regarding trademarks and logos.

February 5 was a big day in rock history, with lots of breakthrough hits coming out, culture shifts affecting the industry, major performances being watched, and challenges that changed the genre. As time goes on, these are some events that will continue to leave their mark.