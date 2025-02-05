Popular Paramus Spanish Restaurant El Cid Getting Set To Reopen Under New Owners

After being closed for four years, El Cid restaurant will soon come back to life in Paramus, New Jersey. The Moreira family, who own the popular Nanni Ristorante in Rochelle Park, have taken over this local favorite.

For thirty years, this Spanish eatery served countless locals before closing its doors. Now, workers are busy inside, updating and repairing both the dining area and kitchen equipment. They expect to open their doors again within weeks. In a clever decision, the new owners made a deal with Vinny Pita, the former owner. They’ll keep what worked, making sure every dish tastes just like regulars remember it, using the original recipes from before.

“We aim to restore El Cid to its former glory, focusing on the same beloved offerings that customers remember,” said Rob Moreira to Daily Voice.

Spanish cuisine returns to Bergen County with this comeback. It matches a pattern seen across neighboring states, where old favorites are coming back better than ever. Inside, crews are handling two major tasks at once. They’re getting everything up to code while keeping the special atmosphere that made El Cid mean so much to so many people.

Success seems to run in the family, the Moreiras know what they’re doing. Their time running Nanni Ristorante shows they understand the North Jersey restaurant business.

While they haven’t announced the opening date yet, the final preparations are happening behind closed doors. Soon, they’ll pick a day to start cooking and welcome back their guests.