House of Wings Opens Fourth Halal Restaurant Location in Elmwood Park

House of Wings opened its fourth location in Elmwood Park on Feb. 2, 2025. The new restaurant adds to their three successful locations in Brooklyn and Staten Island. While other halal places in the area stick to traditional fare, they specialize in wings, loaded burgers, and creative waffle bowls.

Back in March 2023, Taha Alasssri and his brothers started the business in Bay Ridge. After losing their father, they needed a new beginning. Little did they know their wing shop would become such a success. Now they’re expanding across New York. Don’t expect typical shawarma or kebabs here. Their most popular items? Crispy waffles topped with gooey cheese and wings. And let’s not forget their mouth-watering burgers that keep customers coming back.

The Muslim community helped make this place popular. New Yorkers were craving something different in halal food, and that’s exactly what they got. The buzz around town? The portions are generous and the food really satisfies. In the kitchen, they’re strict about quality ingredients and maintaining clean spaces.

“The neighborhood was flooded with halal food, but it was all the same: kebabs, shawarma,” Taha said to the Daily Voice. “There was no all-American halal spot with burgers and wings, so we brought the two together.”

This fourth spot proves they’re on the rise. They’re in talks with other restaurateurs about partnerships and expanding even more.

Their menu brings people together. Every dish comes with your choice of sauces and sides, experiment until you find what you love.

After their success in Brooklyn, Staten Island came calling. Now their rapid growth shows New Yorkers are ready for modern halal food.

As people search for fresh halal options, House of Wings continues to expand. They’re reshaping New York’s halal food scene, one wing at a time.