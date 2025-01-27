Global Theater Production ‘Migrants’ Coming to Jersey City Theater Center

Starting March 1, 2025, the Jersey City Theater Center will showcase”‘Migrants,” a powerful show sharing real stories of immigrant students from Hudson County School of Technology.

“‘Migrants’ is an exceptional work that weaves together the stories of migrants who face the difficult choice of leaving their homes, families, and motherlands in pursuit of a better life,” said JCTC Executive Producer Olga Levina to NJ.com.

Created through a five-year collaboration between JCTC and Barcelona’s Los Escultores del Aire, who trained with Cirque du Soleil, the show brings together performers from around the world. Spanish artists perform alongside those from Chile, while Ukrainian dancers share the stage with Polish and Brazilian performers.

The show combines movement, rhythm, and spoken word into a powerful performance. Students will get a preview during a special showing on Jan. 28, 2025,as part of the center’s effort to connect young people with the arts.

The creative team worked hand-in-hand with immigrant advocates to ensure authenticity in every story. The Ramón Llull Institute supports the production financially and through creative input.

Since 2020, community groups have gathered to develop the show’s message through hands-on workshops. These meetings created ideas that now come to life on stage.

The theater is located at 339 Newark Ave, with its entrance on Barrow Street. Tickets are available now through the theater’s website.