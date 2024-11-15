Pennsylvania, New Jersey Christmas Tree Lightings and Fun Facts

Getty Images / Andrey Zhuravlev

Christmas is around the corner, and plenty of families and businesses are getting up their annual Christmas trees. That includes different cities, too. The tradition of the annual Christmas tree dates way back, and it’s still one of the most beloved and popular traditions today. So, get ready for some holiday fun, because tree lightings are happening on a regular basis right now.

Pennsylvania, New Jersey Christmas Tree Lightings

In New Jersey, the City of Trenton hosts an annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony outside City Hall the first week of December. The ceremony features musical performances, Santa Claus and more fun. All are welcome.

In Pennsylvania, Harrisburg’s Christmas Tree Lighting is set for Friday, December 6, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Expect craft vendors, food trucks, live Performances, train rides, a visit from Santa and the tree lighting. Also in Pennsylvania, starting Friday, Bucks County’s Peddler’s Village has a variety of family-focused holiday events, plus a display of 1 million colorful Christmas lights covering almost every building and tree in the village. “Peddler Village offers a relaxed setting to browse boutiques and specialty shops before taking a break with a delicious meal at one of the various on-site restaurants,” Visit PA notes.

The United States Capitol Christmas Tree is obviously also a big deal. The tree is known as the “People’s Tree” and has stood at the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol every year since 1970. It comes from a national forest.

This year’s tree comes from the Alaska Region of the Forest Service. “An annual symbol of hope and celebration, the tree offers an opportunity to showcase Alaska’s majestic landscape, unique culture, rich traditions, diverse ecosystems and abundant resources,” the Forest Service states. “The tree symbolizes Alaskans’ connection to the lands they call home.”

“On behalf of the hundreds of Forest Service employees who call Alaska Home, please know that as Team Alaska, we are overjoyed to be able to be a part of something bigger than ourselves, and to spread joy and cheer across the country,” Alaska Regional Forester Chad VanOrmer said in a statement.

As for the history of the beautiful Christmas tree, it didn’t start in the U.S., of course. “Germany is credited with starting the Christmas tree tradition—as we now know it—by the 16th century when sources record devout Christians bringing decorated trees into their homes. Some built Christmas pyramids of wood and decorated them with evergreens and candles if wood was scarce,” History states.

