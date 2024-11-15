Every Beatles Film Coming Out or In The Works

The Beatles are seemingly everywhere lately, which is amazing for a band that broke up over 50 years ago.

To begin with, they snagged some surprising Grammy Awards nominations last week for their AI-assisted single “Now and Then.” The track was nominated for Best Rock Performance and, stunningly, for Record of the Year. The latter category has them up against the likes of Beyoncé, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Chappell Roan, and Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone.

That news was followed up with the release of a trailer for a new Beatles documentary, which isn’t the only Beatle film on deck. Here’s a breakdown of every Beatles film coming out or currently in the works.

Beatles ’64

Beatles ‘64 takes a look at the band’s first trip to the United States in February of 1964. Produced by Martin Scorsese and directed by David Tedeschi, the trailer for the film can be viewed below, and it contains some of the never-before-seen footage of that fateful trip.



As stated in the initial announcement of the film, “‘Beatles ’64’ presents the spectacle, but also tells a more intimate behind-the-scenes story, capturing the camaraderie of John, Paul, George, and Ringo as they experienced unimaginable fame.”



Beatles ’64 premieres on Disney+ on November 29.



The Biopic Series

Currently in the works is, perhaps, the most ambitious Beatles film project yet. Earlier this year, a Beatles biopic series was confirmed.



The biopic movie series will be broken up into four separate feature films. Each film will tell the story of the legendary band from the perspective of each member. Tentatively, these films will receive a global theatrical release in 2027.

The series is the first time Apple Corps Ltd., The Beatles and their families/estates have agreed to such a project. This project has also acquired music rights permissions. The concept of this series was thought of by director Sam Mendes. He will be helming the films in a joint venture with Sony Pictures Entertainment and Neal Street Productions.

In a statement, Mendes said, “I’m honored to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies.”



As far as casting goes, there havn’t been any official announcements. However, in June, numerous outlets reported that Harris Dickinson will play John Lennon, Paul Mescal will play Paul McCartney, Charlie Rowe will play George Harrison, and Barry Keoghan will play Ringo Starr.

Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights