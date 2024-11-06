Skip to Search
WMTR AM - Classic Oldies
Featured
Do You Know a Teacher Who Rocks?
November 6, 2024
Rich DeSisto Talks With Engelbert Humperdinck About His Life, Career, & Upcoming Show
October 25, 2024
The Best 24-Hour Diners In New Jersey
November 12, 2024
Paul Anka Talks with Rich DeSisto On Childhood Musical Asspirations, Hitchhiking to L.A., & More
Knicks And Rangers On 1250 WMTR AM
November 8, 2024
The History Behind New Jersey’s ‘Garden State’ Moniker
August 15, 2024
New Jersey Icon Memorialized On U.S. Quarter
WMTR’s 8-Track Song of the Day
Bloomers In The Garden Radio
Nothing But The Truth With Bianchi and Bruno
Get The MTR Rewind Newsletter Delivered To Your Inbox
December 11, 2024
Who Should the Knicks Target as the Trade Deadline Eventually Approaches
January 10, 2025
Support The American Red Cross Wildfire Relief Efforts
Beasley Best Community of Caring – Human Trafficking Awareness Month
Download The New Classic Oldies WMTR App
WMTR CONTEST FAQs
How To Listen To Classic Oldies WMTR
Submit A PSA
Classic Oldies WMTR- Employment
Local News
January 13, 2025
Holocaust Survivor Violins Take Center Stage at New Jersey Youth Concert
Multiple Northeast Cities Named Best to Live in 2025
January 10, 2025
Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey Looking at More Winter Weather
MetLife Stadium Wins 2026 World Cup Final Bid, New Jersey Puts Up $67.5M for Setup
Atlantic City Airshow Cancels 2025 Event, Takes Break to Reshape Plans
American Dream Mall Plans Month-Long Lunar New Year Celebration for 2025
January 9, 2025
Rock Hall of Famer Marky Ramone To Host $40 Charity Event for Disability Services
Jersey City To Host First Pokémon GO Fest in June 2025
January 8, 2025
Girl Scout Cookie Sales Start Up in New Jersey with Nine Types, Removes Toast-Yays
Music
January 13, 2025
Rob Lowe Once Recorded Demo with Toto, Credits Cocaine
Tom Hamilton Offers Update on Vocal Health of Steven Tyler
David Bowie: 5 Moments that Exemplified the Wonder He Was
David Bowie: 5 Moments that Exemplified the Wonder He Was
13 Iconic Musicians Knighted by Queen Elizabeth II
13 Iconic Musicians Knighted by Queen Elizabeth II
15 Musicians with Biopics/Series in the Works
January 9, 2025
Viral Gen Z Tweet Says Billy Joel Classic Has ‘Most Sinister Vibes Ever’
Ringo Starr: His 14 Best Solo Jams
Entertainment
January 13, 2025
Timothée Chalamet Booked as Host and Musical Guest on ‘SNL’
January 10, 2025
LA Wildfires: Postponed and Delayed Hollywood Events
January 9, 2025
‘Carry-On’ is Netflix’s Top 5 Most Popular English-Language Film: Here’s 4 Reasons Why
January 7, 2025
Our Predictions for Oscar 2025 Nominations
2025 Golden Globes: Couples Who Slay Together, Stay Together
January 5, 2025
Golden Globes 2025: Winners List
January 2, 2025
Is Jason Momoa the Perfect ‘Lobo’?
December 26, 2024
5 Movies We’re Excited About In 2025
Festivus and 14 Other ‘Seinfeld’-isms We Now Use In Everyday Life
Lifestyle
January 9, 2025
Supporting California’s Fire Victims: How You Can Make a Difference
December 4, 2024
McDonald’s Cleared By CDC After E. Coli Outbreak Investigation
November 27, 2024
AI Grandma Daisy Will Scam the Phone Scammers For You
Pepsi Releasing New Gingerbread Soda for the Holidays
November 21, 2024
How To Deal With Telemarketer Calls And Stop Them For Good!
November 8, 2024
The History Behind New Jersey’s ‘Garden State’ Moniker
October 24, 2024
Transform Boring Layovers into Exciting Adventures with These 7 Tips
October 23, 2024
6 Simple Steps to Creating the Perfect Travel Itinerary
October 16, 2024
The Great Debate: Luxury vs. Budget Travel
Episodes
Bloomers In The Garden 1/12/25
00:57
Download
Jan 12th
Nothing But The Truth 1/11/25
00:25
Download
Jan 11th
Your Financial Future 1/11/25
00:59
Download
Jan 11th
Bloomers In The Garden 1/5/25
00:57
Download
Jan 5th
Your Financial Future 1/4/25
00:58
Download
Jan 4th
Your Financial Future 12/28/24
00:59
Download
Dec 28th, 2024
Bloomers In The Garden 12/22/24
00:58
Download
Dec 22nd, 2024
Nothing But The Truth 12/21/24
00:27
Download
Dec 21st, 2024
Your Financial Future 12/21/24
00:01
Download
Dec 21st, 2024
Podcasts
COMMUTER QUIZ 03-31-15
Download
Mar 31st, 2015
COMMUTER QUIZ 03-31-15
Download
Mar 31st, 2015
COMMUTER QUIZ 03-31-15
Download
Mar 31st, 2015
COMMUTER QUIZ 03-31-15
Download
Mar 31st, 2015
Beatles Minute – week of October 14, 2024
01:50
Download
Oct 14th, 2024
Do You Know a Teacher Who Rocks?
IWF Wrestling
April 12
Operation: Help Our Heroes
May 24
12:00 pm
-
5:00 pm